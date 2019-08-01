President of Uzbekistan to visit Kyrgyzstan

One of the main issues on the today’s agenda is the organization of the official visit of the head of Uzbekistan

to Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting with the Head of the Cabinet of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

According to him, implementation of all the agreements reached by the countries will serve as a good foundation in increasing the volume and expanding trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. In addition, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed that cultural and humanitarian relations are developing at a high level.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov noted that millennial ties of friendship and good neighborliness united Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

«We have many similar customs. We have a common history. The efforts of the presidents of our countries in achieving a new level of relations are bilateral. We were received by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. He conveyed us the message to further develop our relations,» Abdulla Aripov said.