Kyrgyzstan plans to take loan of $ 100 million from Uzbekistan

Today, within the framework of negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the parties will consider an issue of obtaining a $ 100 million loan by the republic. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Mukanbetov told journalists.

According to him, the presidents of the two countries agreed in the fall of 2018 to open a credit line. Kyrgyz entrepreneurs will get the loan through Aiyl Bank.

We offer to give these funds to entrepreneurs who are engaged in the processing of wool and fell. Sanzhar Mukanbetov

He noted that the current task is to increase trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to $ 1 billion. At the end of 2018, the indicator amounted to $ 340 million, for five months of 2019 — $ 130-140 million.

«Import is higher than export. We mainly import vegetables and fruits, export coal and cement. We will also consider the issue of cement export from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan. It is exported under preferential terms, but on October 1, 2019 they will be removed. We will agree to preserve the preferential regime,» the Minister of Economy said.