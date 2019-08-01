16:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to take loan of $ 100 million from Uzbekistan

Today, within the framework of negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the parties will consider an issue of obtaining a $ 100 million loan by the republic. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Mukanbetov told journalists.

According to him, the presidents of the two countries agreed in the fall of 2018 to open a credit line. Kyrgyz entrepreneurs will get the loan through Aiyl Bank.

We offer to give these funds to entrepreneurs who are engaged in the processing of wool and fell.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov

He noted that the current task is to increase trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to $ 1 billion. At the end of 2018, the indicator amounted to $ 340 million, for five months of 2019 — $ 130-140 million.

«Import is higher than export. We mainly import vegetables and fruits, export coal and cement. We will also consider the issue of cement export from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan. It is exported under preferential terms, but on October 1, 2019 they will be removed. We will agree to preserve the preferential regime,» the Minister of Economy said.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
PM suggests stepping up work on delimitation of border with Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan find understanding on many issues
President of Uzbekistan to visit Kyrgyzstan
Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan developing dynamically
Negotiations of Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start in Bishkek
PMs of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to discuss use of water resources
92 percent of Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimited as of today
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Body of fallen in river border guard found in Uzbekistan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution