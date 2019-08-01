92 percent of Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimited as of today

As of today, delimitation of 92 percent of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border has been completed. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov told journalists.

According to him, 85 percent of the border line was agreed in 2017. An agreement was signed. Since then, the parties have agreed approximately 8 percent.

As of today, about 10 sites remain unagreed. Most of them are in Jalal-Abad region. Zhenish Razakov

«Negotiations are underway on them. I can say that we do not consider mutual exchange of land plots,» said Zhenish Razakov.

He told that the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the border would also be discussed today at the talks within the framework of the working visit of the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov to Kyrgyzstan.

The total length of the border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan is 1,378 kilometers.