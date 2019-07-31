President tells residents of Panfilov district about development of regions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with residents of Panfilov district of Chui region. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of state continues his trips to the regions. He visited Chui region today. Sooronbai Jeenbekov briefly told the citizens about the work on the development of the regions, noting that favorable conditions were being created for entrepreneurship.

The President dwelled on the preferences granted to business, work to increase the country’s export potential, preferential loans through financial institutions.

«All conditions for the development of regions are being created. Heads of districts and local authorities should work actively to attract additional investments — international financial institutions are ready to work with Kyrgyzstan,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The Head of State noted the work on the implementation of state programs on irrigation, provision with clean water, mortgage lending, construction of strategic roads, infrastructure facilities, implementation of projects in the energy sector, support of rural producers, stressing the importance of development of manufacture of organic domestic products for export.