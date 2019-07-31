13:04
Jeenbekov and Nazarbayev talk on the phone

Former president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with the head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Official website of the first president of Kazakhstan says.

The parties noted with satisfaction the active development of cooperation between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

During the conversation, issues of the regional agenda were also discussed.

Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sooronbai Jeenbekov spoke for further deepening and expanding the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic interaction in the interests of the peoples of the two states.
