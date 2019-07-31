10:02
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in International Horse Marathon in Mongolia

Servicemen from Kyrgyzstan will take part in the first in the history International Military Competition Horse Marathon, which will be held in Mongolia on August 3-17. Website of the Army Games reports.

Equestrian units from Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will take part in the competition.

The team includes a commander, a sniper, a machine gunner, a grenade launcher operator, an assistant grenade launcher operator, a communications signaler, a sapper — shooter, a gunner — commander, and a medical instructor — shooter.
