Imams of Dzheti-Oguz district reminded about ban on circumcision in mosques

Imams of Dzheti-Oguz district of Kyrgyzstan were reminded about the ban on circumcision performed in mosques. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Regional kaziyats carried out explanatory work among imams of mosques about the need to perform circumcision in medical institutions.

As it turned out, the man, who had circumcised six boys at the mosque in An-Oston village, was invited by a former imam.

Recall, one of the boys was taken to the hospital with bleeding and hematoma after circumcision in the mosque.
