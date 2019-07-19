10:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan interested in Korea’s experience in digitalization and green economy

«We are interested in the experience of Korea in the development of regions, digitalization and the introduction of a green economy,» said the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at the presentation of the project of KOICA agency My Village.

The presentation of the project was attended by the head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and the Prime Minister of Korea Lee Nak-yon, who arrived in the republic on an official visit.

«This year has been declared the Year of Regional Development and Digitalization in our country. Therefore, we consider the need to concentrate the priority areas of economic cooperation between the two countries in this area as one of the main tasks. In particular, we are interested in the experience in implementation of the national program My Village, thanks to which villages are successfully developing in Korea,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan had studied the possibility of adaptation of the Korean project in Kyrgyz villages. As a result, the parties came to the conclusion that the expected results from the implementation of My Village idea would be high. Therefore, the government will make every effort for its successful implementation in all regions of the country.
link:
views: 98
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to get grant from Korea for electronic public services modernization
Negotiations of Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Korea end in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Korea
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Korea amounts to $ 30 million
Prime Minister of South Korea tells what he knows about Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed
Bishkek hosts Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum
Prime Minister of Korea arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Korea warns of ban on import of meat products
Embassy staff in Korea pressured by Foreign Ministry after corruption statements
Popular
Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law
Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed
PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China
Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek