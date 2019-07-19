Case of ex-MP Muzaffar Isakov sent to district court

The criminal case against the ex-member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Muzaffar Isakov was sent for a new trial to the Suzak District Court. Jalal-Abad Regional Court informed 24.kg news agency.

This decision was made by the judicial bench of the Supreme Court.

«The lawyers filed a petition to change the preventive measure for the defendant. The court granted their request, and Muzaffar Isakov was placed under house arrest,» the court said.

The former deputy was accused of corruption. According to investigators, the ex-MP, being the head of the Tash-Bulak rural administration, issued 315 illegal decisions on the allocation of agricultural land for individual housing construction. Suzak District Court found him guilty and sentenced to a suspended sentence. The Jalal-Abad Regional Court tightened this punishment and sentenced him to seven years in prison.