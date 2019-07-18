12:10
Atambayev files appeal against decision of Prosecutor General’s Office

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev filed a procedural appeal against the decision of the Prosecutor General’s Office to withdraw the claim on protection of the honor and dignity of the former president of Kyrgyzstan to the former lawyers of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev Kanatbek Aziz and Taalaigul Toktakunova. Taalaigul Toktakunova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the former head of state does not agree that the claims have been annulled, and requires a hearing on the merits.

Representatives of Almazbek Atambayev believe that the ex-advocates of Tekebayev must pay 10 million soms and give an official refutation of their speech at a briefing in March 2017. The complaint was sent to the Bishkek City Court. The hearing is scheduled for August 5.

Recall, being the president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev asked to find the information voiced at a press conference by Omurbek Tekebaev’s lawyers untrue. The District Court granted the claim and charged 10 million soms from the defendants.

The Bishkek City Court annulled all decisions of the previous instance in favor of Almazbek Atambayev. The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the second instance.
