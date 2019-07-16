Parliament to spend 254,400 soms on repair of a Lexus 470

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will spend 254,400 soms on repair of one Lexus 470 car. The state procurement portal says.

It is planned to repair Lexus 470 LX made in 2003. In addition to repair of the driving gear, windshield will be also replaced. The price includes repair and maintenance services.

Funding is allocated from the republican budget.

It should be noted that by its decree the Parliament has prohibited officials from purchase of furniture and cars at the expense of the state budget.

As a deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev stressed, officials should not buy cars and keep their drivers at the expense of the budget. However, this restriction should not be applied to the purchase of ambulances.