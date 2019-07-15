12:47
79-year-old man saved from suicide in Uzgen district

A 79-year-old pensioner attempted to commit suicide in Uzgen district of Osh region. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The elderly man wanted to commit suicide on the evening of July 13.

«He jumped off the bridge into Kara-Darya river. Rescuers of the Emergency Situations Ministry pulled him out of the water and took to the district hospital. The man said that he wanted to commit suicide and waited for the evening. However, he did not voice the reasons for such an action,» the sources said.

The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed the information about the rescue of the elderly man.
