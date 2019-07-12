Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Jeenbekov meet in the Kremlin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin met with the President of Kyrgystan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who arrived in Russia with a short working visit, in the Kremlin. Press service of the head of the Russian Federation says.

Vladimir Putin first said that he was glad to see his colleague.

«We saw each other not so long ago, but our interaction volume is large, there is always something to talk about. I am very glad that you found an opportunity on your way home to visit us, talk about the current state of our bilateral relations, about other issues, including integration,» Vladimir Putin stressed.

In his turn, Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his gratitude to the President of Russia for the opportunity to meet and discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

«It should be noted that Kyrgyz-Russian relations, fraternal friendship and alliance are successfully developing. I would especially like to mention your state visit to Kyrgyzstan, which was very successful, fruitful. Thanks to your personal support, more than 50 agreements for over $ 6 billion have been signed,» he said.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic also stressed the success of the eighth interregional conference. He is sure that this is a joint success.

«It was held under your personal guidance. The people of Kyrgyzstan have always traditionally considered you as a sincere friend of the republic, who has contributed and is rendering invaluable assistance in development of our state. We really appreciate all this help. Thanks to your support, the Russian-Kyrgyz Fund is working effectively, $ 200 million has been allocated for the adaptation of our country in the Eurasian Economic Union. We highly value the support of our budget by the Russian Federation. We are waiting for your visit to the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in the CSTO session,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Further negotiations of the two presidents continued without participation of the press.