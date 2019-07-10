Minibus with four children inside turns over in Issyk-Kul region

A large traffic accident occurred in Issyk-Kul region between Toru-Aigyr and Kosh-Kol villages.

According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the vehicle, the minibus turned over. There were about 17 passengers, four of them were minors. Injured citizens were taken to the local territorial hospital.

Tourist police officers of the Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department rendered assistance to the injured. They were heading to Issyk-Kul region to further ensure safety of guests and tourists during the tourist season.