Azimbek Beknazarov suggests Atambayev to hire group of good lawyers

Authorities should conduct a fair investigation and trial on charges brought against Almazbek Atambayev. The former Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Azimbek Beknazarov stated to 24.kg news agency.

He advises the authorities not to arrest Almazbek Atambayev, but to give him an opportunity to defend himself in court, ensuring his protection.

«If Almazbek Atambayev considers himself a hero of the April Revolution, a hero of the Kyrgyz Republic and innocent, he must go to court. He can prove his innocence only through the courts. He needs to gather good lawyers. The process has begun, and the whole world has already learned about the crimes which Almazbek Atambayev is accused of. Only the guilty people escape from the country, refuse trial. An innocent man goes to court. Neither I nor Ismail Isakov fled the country,» Azimbek Beknazarov said.

The former Prosecutor General proposes an open and fair trial.

«With such accusations, Almazbek Atambayev will never be able to become a political opposition,» he believes.
