Son of Azimbek Beknazarov to work at Presidential Administration

Son of Azimbek Beknazarov, Ruslan, was appointed an expert at the Department for Work with Citizens of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan. Sayakbai Subanov, head of the department, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the functional duties of Ruslan Beknazarov are to analyze the received appeals of citizens from the regions of the country and to make relevant expert proposals for further work of the administration.

Sayakbai Subanov stressed that work experience was taken into account during the appointment.

Ruslan Beknazarov is 38 years old. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State University named after J. Balasagyn with a degree in jurisprudence. He worked at the Ombudsman’s Office (2003-2005), the State Committee for National Security (2005-2007), was an Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2011), Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Japan (2011-2012), and since 2017, he has been the head of Kara-Suu rural administration of Aksy district.