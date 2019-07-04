18:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Son of Azimbek Beknazarov to work at Presidential Administration

Son of Azimbek Beknazarov, Ruslan, was appointed an expert at the Department for Work with Citizens of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan. Sayakbai Subanov, head of the department, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the functional duties of Ruslan Beknazarov are to analyze the received appeals of citizens from the regions of the country and to make relevant expert proposals for further work of the administration.

Sayakbai Subanov stressed that work experience was taken into account during the appointment.

Ruslan Beknazarov is 38 years old. He graduated from the Kyrgyz State University named after J. Balasagyn with a degree in jurisprudence. He worked at the Ombudsman’s Office (2003-2005), the State Committee for National Security (2005-2007), was an Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2011), Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Japan (2011-2012), and since 2017, he has been the head of Kara-Suu rural administration of Aksy district.
link:
views: 44
Print
Related
Azimbek Beknazarov suggests Atambayev to hire group of good lawyers
Azimbek Beknazarov: Deputies themselves granted immunity to Almazbek Atambayev
Independent commission should deal with lifting of Atambayev’s immunity
Beknazarov tells why deputies cannot deprive Atambayev of immunity
Azimbek Beknazarov accuses authorities of inaction
Azimbek Beknazarov proposes to fine officials not speaking state language
Keldibekov, Beknazarov, Duishebaev repeatedly file lawsuit against Atambayev
Azimbek Beknazarov tells about 2 political groups around Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Closed case of Kongantiev. Why Rosa Otunbayeva, Almazbek Atambayev keep silence
Azimbek Beknazarov not to be removed from ballot paper
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village