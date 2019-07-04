Kazakhstan to restrict movement of vehicles with Kyrgyz number plates

Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Turgumbayev told about planned ban on the use of vehicles with foreign number plates in the country. Tengrinews.kz reports.

«There are a lot of complaints about vehicles registered in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, which violate the rules of the road. No action can be taken against owners of the cars with number plates of neighboring countries, because the transport is not registered in Kazakhstan. They are engaged in business activities — transportation of passengers. We propose to introduce a restriction and mandatory temporary registration of such vehicles imported into our republic for use for more than 10 days. If it is a transit, they can cross the territory of the state within 10 days. After 10 days, the transport is subject to temporary registration. We also propose to introduce a ban on the use by citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan of such vehicles when providing services on carriage of passengers, baggage and cargo,» Erlan Turgumbayev said.

The Administrative Police Committee said that as of today the issue of introduction of mandatory temporary registration of vehicles registered in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, which have been operating for a long time in Kazakhstan, is under discussion by all government agencies and public associations. At the same time, it is necessary to make additions and changes to the law on road traffic for its implementation.

«In case of a positive decision, the issue will be submitted to the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan within framework of the current or planned legislative activity. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstanis will be obliged to register vehicles with foreign number plates,» the message says.