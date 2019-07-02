14:15
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Tazalyk to wash Bishkek roads hourly during heat wave

Tazalyk municipal enterprise will wash city roads every hour during the heat wave period. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Eight watering machines with eight tons of water in each are working. The company also continues the night washing of streets in the capital. In total, about 11 units of special equipment, which make more than 70 trips, are serving their routes. Washing starts at 02.00-03.00 and lasts until 07.00.

The city administration reminded of the need to comply with safety measures in hot weather not to harm health. In particular, if possible, not to stay outside for a long time, do not leave the buildings and premises unnecessarily, wear light clothes from natural fabrics, follow the water schedule.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Cleaning and improvement of capital continue despite heat
Over 200,000 soms to be spent on restoration of national flags of Kyrgyzstan
Six employees of Tazalyk ME die under the wheels for 3 years
Tazalyk ME employee struck, killed in Bishkek
Bishkek remedying consequences of heavy snowfall
Popular
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to raise income tax in mining sector
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border Kyrgyzstani faces prison term in Russia for illegal crossing of border
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan Russian Ministry of Education announces jobs for teachers to work in Kyrgyzstan