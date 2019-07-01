State Construction Agency promises schools, kindergartens, sports facilities

At least 1.5 billion soms are provided in the budget of Kyrgyzstan for construction and overhaul of social and cultural facilities. The State Secretary of the State Agency of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic Samat Borubaev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the main area of work of the agency this year is the construction and repair of social, cultural facilities and provision of the population with clean water.

«These are mainly objects of healthcare, education, culture, sports. As of today, funding in the amount of 566.2 million soms was opened,» Samat Borubaev said.

This year list includes objects with high construction readiness, in emergency condition, and objects of protracted construction.

Samat Borubaev added that 85.8 million soms were provided for the construction and repair of 15 facilities in the border areas.

In addition, extensions to 15 schools in Bishkek, Osh and Chui regions will be built at the expense of funds from the fight against corruption.

In 2019, the State Agency plans to complete 46 facilities at the expense of the funds allocated from the republican budget, in case of additional financing — 111.