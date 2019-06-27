16:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev demand dissolution of Parliament

Supporters of the ex-president are outraged by the parliament’s decision to deprive the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity.

According to them, the Parliament made an unreasonable and illegal decision.

Some of the supporters demand dissolution of the Parliament.

«We do not need such a power. It is a shame! Give up your seats and resign. You had been hanging on every word of Almazabek Atambayev, looking into his eyes for five years, and today you deprived him of immunity,» Bishkek resident Kubanychbek Imangazy uulu said.
link:
views: 47
Print
Related
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev outraged by decision of Parliament
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Results of roll call vote
Parliament deprives Almazbek Atambayev of status of ex-president
Atambayev’s immunity. Aziz Batukaev gives testimony to Prosecutor General
Aleksey Eliseev ready to defend Almazbek Atambayev in international court
Almazbek Atambayev makes another statement
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather in his house
Atambayev’s immunity. Deputies appeal to Constitutional Chamber
Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Popular
From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians From house painter to businesswoman. How Kyrgyzstani began to dress the Russians
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek
Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision