Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev demand dissolution of Parliament

Supporters of the ex-president are outraged by the parliament’s decision to deprive the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity.

According to them, the Parliament made an unreasonable and illegal decision.

Some of the supporters demand dissolution of the Parliament.

«We do not need such a power. It is a shame! Give up your seats and resign. You had been hanging on every word of Almazabek Atambayev, looking into his eyes for five years, and today you deprived him of immunity,» Bishkek resident Kubanychbek Imangazy uulu said.