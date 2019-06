A social survey was conducted in Bishkek among young people. Video of the experiment was posted on Facebook.

Survey participants were asked to vote for the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev or incumbent head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov. As the third option, citizens could vote for friendship.

Friendship comes first, Almazbek Atambayev is the second. Sooronbai Jeenbekov took the last place.