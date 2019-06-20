10:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Transport Ministry repairs roads in regions and on mountain passes

Laying of two kilometers of asphalt has been completed on the site of Otmok pass on Talas — Taraz — Suusamyr road. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

According to the ministry, the asphalt was laid within the planned repairs. Currently, workers of DEU No. 36 lay asphalt on one more kilometer of the road at the expense of the republican budget. In addition, the road foundation is being prepared for laying of asphalt concrete pavement on Gulcho — Korul-Suuk — Dobo highway in Alai district of Osh region.

«Patching has been carried out on sections of eight roads in the regions of the republic. Work on asphalting of roads in the regional centers continues,» the statement says.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
One more street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Bishkek City Administration sets start date of 2nd phase of road repairs
Section of Zhibek Zholu avenue closed for repairs in Bishkek
Altymyshev Street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek
Abay Street in Bishkek to be closed for repairs
Repair of Bishkek roads. About 4,000 trees may be cut
Several more roads closed for traffic in Bishkek due to repairs
Popular
Golfer from Kazakhstan: I could go to the USA, but chose Kyrgyzstan Golfer from Kazakhstan: I could go to the USA, but chose Kyrgyzstan
New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6 New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6
Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation
New EU strategy on Central Asia approved New EU strategy on Central Asia approved