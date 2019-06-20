Transport Ministry repairs roads in regions and on mountain passes

Laying of two kilometers of asphalt has been completed on the site of Otmok pass on Talas — Taraz — Suusamyr road. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

According to the ministry, the asphalt was laid within the planned repairs. Currently, workers of DEU No. 36 lay asphalt on one more kilometer of the road at the expense of the republican budget. In addition, the road foundation is being prepared for laying of asphalt concrete pavement on Gulcho — Korul-Suuk — Dobo highway in Alai district of Osh region.

«Patching has been carried out on sections of eight roads in the regions of the republic. Work on asphalting of roads in the regional centers continues,» the statement says.