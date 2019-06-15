Tursunbek Akun demands from Almazbek Atambayev 100,000 soms for libel

Former Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbek Akun filed a lawsuit to the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek against the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev for protection of his honor and dignity. He demands 100,000 soms as a moral compensation from the defendant. Tursunbek Akun himself told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, Almazbek Atambayev insulted him saying that he took a bribe of $ 100,000 for the release of Aziz Batukaev. «But this is a blatant lie. Therefore, I went to court. I do not think that 100,000 soms is a large amount for Atambayev. And I will send this money to charity. I will give it to an orphanage,» Tursunbek Akun said.
Criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.