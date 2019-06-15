Tursunbek Akun demands from Almazbek Atambayev 100,000 soms for libel

Former Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbek Akun filed a lawsuit to the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek against the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev for protection of his honor and dignity. He demands 100,000 soms as a moral compensation from the defendant. Tursunbek Akun himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev insulted him saying that he took a bribe of $ 100,000 for the release of Aziz Batukaev. «But this is a blatant lie. Therefore, I went to court. I do not think that 100,000 soms is a large amount for Atambayev. And I will send this money to charity. I will give it to an orphanage,» Tursunbek Akun said.

The former Ombudsman also intends to demand 20,000 soms from April TV channel for re-broadcasting of Almazbek Atambayev’s speech at a rally on June 8, where he told about the bribe that Tursunbek Akun allegedly took, and for Kanat Kanimetov’s stories how he, Tursunbek Akun, took the money. «But if April channel gives official refutation, then I will immediately withdraw my lawsuit,» the plaintiff promised.

Criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.