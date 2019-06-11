16:04
Tursunbek Akun intends to sue ex-president Almazbek Atambayev

Former Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbek Akun filed a lawsuit to the Oktyabrsky District Court against the former President Almazbek Atambayev for the protection of his honor and dignity. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to the ex-ombudsman, Almazbek Atambayev insulted him, saying at a rally on June 8 that Tursunbek Akun took the money to free the kingpin Aziz Batukayev. «This is a lie and slander. I did not take the money. Let him apologize. I do not even want to demand compensation from him, my dignity is priceless. I will claim a purely symbolic amount. I also wanted to sue April TV channel. But the court has not yet accepted this application for consideration,» said Tursunbek Akun.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. On June 8, the court changed the preventive measure to Shamil Atakhanov, placing him under house arrest.
