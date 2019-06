The Summit of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization begins in Bishkek.

The leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the summit.

The presidents of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia participate in the event as observers. The parties prepared about 20 final documents for signing.

The chairmanship in the organization will be handed over from Kyrgyzstan to Russia.