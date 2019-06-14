Smuggling of fuel and lubricants: Two trucks detained in Batken region

Two trucks carrying smuggled diesel fuel were detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the service, two KAMAZ trucks were detained during a raid on the territory of Leilek district. They carried 30 tons of diesel fuel from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan.

«The detained trucks were put on impoundment lot. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes is taking active measures aimed at detection and prevention of the facts of smuggling all over Kyrgyzstan,» the financial police stressed.