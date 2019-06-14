Release of Aziz Batukaev. Dinara Saginbaeva suspended from work

Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Saginbaeva, charged with illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, came to work, but did not work for long.

According to the law enforcement agencies, the day before, she was suspended from the duties of the head of the National Hospital by a court decision. Recall, the defendant returned to work on June 8, that is she worked at her post for only five days.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the investigation requested suspension of the person involved in the criminal case Dinara Saginbaeva from work. The court granted the petition.

Recall, Dinara Saginbaeva was arrested and then placed under house arrest within a criminal case on the illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. On June 8, the court changed the preventive measure to Shamil Atakhanov, placing him under house arrest.