Vacation in Issyk-Kul region – the most affordable among CIS

Vacation in Issyk-Kul region is the most affordable among the CIS. Analytical agency TurStat presented such data.

Visa-free travel, knowledge of the Russian language and the hospitality of the locals, inexpensive rest, delicious local food and fruit are the main advantages of summer holidays in the CIS countries.

According to TurStat, Burabai resort in Kazakhstan, Issyk-Kul lake in Kyrgyzstan, Naroch lake in Belarus, Absheron resorts in Baku on the shores of the Caspian Sea (Azerbaijan) and Sevan lake in Armenia are the top 5 summer resorts of the CIS countries.

The ranking was compiled based on the analysis of attendance of resorts by Russian tourists and the development of the resorts’ infrastructure.

Vacation at Issyk-Kul will cost on an average $ 50 per day, at Burabai — $ 70 per day, the most expensive are the resorts of Absheron Peninsula in Baku on the shores of Caspian Sea ($ 110 per day).