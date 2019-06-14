09:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Vacation in Issyk-Kul region – the most affordable among CIS

Vacation in Issyk-Kul region is the most affordable among the CIS. Analytical agency TurStat presented such data.

Visa-free travel, knowledge of the Russian language and the hospitality of the locals, inexpensive rest, delicious local food and fruit are the main advantages of summer holidays in the CIS countries.

According to TurStat, Burabai resort in Kazakhstan, Issyk-Kul lake in Kyrgyzstan, Naroch lake in Belarus, Absheron resorts in Baku on the shores of the Caspian Sea (Azerbaijan) and Sevan lake in Armenia are the top 5 summer resorts of the CIS countries.

The ranking was compiled based on the analysis of attendance of resorts by Russian tourists and the development of the resorts’ infrastructure.

Vacation at Issyk-Kul will cost on an average $ 50 per day, at Burabai — $ 70 per day, the most expensive are the resorts of Absheron Peninsula in Baku on the shores of Caspian Sea ($ 110 per day).
link:
views: 34
Print
Related
President of Russia tells about his vision of CIS information space
Kyrgyzstan has not returned 4 resorts to Uzbekistan
Matviyenko: Children's project of Kyrgyz Parliament is well established in CIS
Moody’s forecasts 3.9 percent economic growth in CIS countries in 2019
Kyrgyzstan stands for further strengthening of integration within CIS
Issyk-Kul resorts without sewage treatment plants to be closed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov considers CIS countries as most educated part of planet
Exercises of CIS countries Issyk-Kul-Antiterror 2018. Photo report
CIS declares 2021 the Year of Architecture and Urban Development
CIS presidents sign statement on 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
Popular
27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan 27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan
Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan
Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help
Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged