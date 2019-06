Three people were injured in a traffic accident in Bishkek. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department reported.

The accident occurred on June 12 at about 22.05.

«A 30-year-old driver of Honda Accord was moving along Chui Avenue. At the intersection with Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard, he collided with a BMW car. After the collision, the driver of the last car hit a pedestrian and crashed into a pole. As a result, three people were taken to a hospital by ambulance,» the traffic police reported.