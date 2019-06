Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga visited the historical memorial complex Ata-Beyit. The Information Support Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The leader of Mongolia and the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan laid a wreath at the memorial to those killed in the tragic events of 1916.