Supporters of Aida Salyanova collect signatures, ready to block roads

The Bishkek City Court is to consider preventive measure for the ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova today. Supporters collect signatures in defense of the former head of the supervisory body.

Relatives of Aida Salyanova intend to send an appeal to the president with a request to objectively consider the criminal case. According to the sister of Aida Salyanova, Chynara Turdalieva, more than 1,000 people have signed the appeal.

Ayatkan Abdykaparova told reporters that relatives were ready to take extreme measures, in particular, to block roads.

Recall, Aida Salyanova was arrested last week within the case of the illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. On June 8, the court changed the preventive measure to Shamil Atakhanov, placing him under house arrest.