Head of Bishkek Territorial Election Commission resigns

Chairman of the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission Kairat Mamatov resigned. He informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the head of TEC, he submitted a notice to the relevant members of the commission and the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission.

Kairat Mamatov became the head of Bishkek TEC in February 2012. Prior to that, he worked at TEC of Leninsky district of the capital.

He participated in holding of the presidential elections in 2011 and 2017, elections to Bishkek City Council (2012 and 2016), the Parliament (2015) and the referendum (2016). He had held election of mayor of the city four times.

Since March 2018, he has been a member of the working group on improving the electoral system of Kyrgyzstan.
