Almazbek Atambayev denies fact of taking money from Aziz Batukaev

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev commented on the criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

According to the former head of state, he had never taken money from him.

«There is a hype around Batukaev now. Does anyone really think that Atambayev could take money from him for release? Atambayev himself gave money to everyone. This is Sooronbai Jeenbekov who is obsessed with money. They arrested Atakhanov, Salyanova, Rysaliev. Salyanova has been persecuting me for the last few years, but I am sure that she absolutely did not do this. I do not know, husband earned money in her family. I would like to say to Sooronbai and his hangers-on: people are not sheep. If this does not stop, we will demand resignation of the gang, headed by Sooronbai next time,» Almazbek Atambayev said.