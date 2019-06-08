14:49
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev denies fact of taking money from Aziz Batukaev

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev commented on the criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

According to the former head of state, he had never taken money from him.

«There is a hype around Batukaev now. Does anyone really think that Atambayev could take money from him for release? Atambayev himself gave money to everyone. This is Sooronbai Jeenbekov who is obsessed with money. They arrested Atakhanov, Salyanova, Rysaliev. Salyanova has been persecuting me for the last few years, but I am sure that she absolutely did not do this. I do not know, husband earned money in her family. I would like to say to Sooronbai and his hangers-on: people are not sheep. If this does not stop, we will demand resignation of the gang, headed by Sooronbai next time,» Almazbek Atambayev said.
link:
views: 51
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire
Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Preventive measure for Shamil Atakhanov changed
Deputy of Parliament Zarylbek Rysaliev hospitalized in serious condition
Zarylbek Rysaliev summoned for questioning to Ministry of Internal Affairs
Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov sues ex-President Almazbek Atambayev
Aida Salyanova placed in detention center 1 until June 26
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Aida Salyanova charged with abuse of office
Former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova arrested
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Aida Salyanova summoned for questioning
Popular
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek