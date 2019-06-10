27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan

The 2nd International Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon will be held in Kyrgyzstan. Maksat Damir uulu, Director of Tourism Department — Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism, announced at a press conference today.

The cycling marathon will start on August 17 near Bishkek. One of the main goals is to show the nature and tourist attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan. The 1,700 kilometers long route runs through mountainous area, covering Chui, Naryn and Issyk-Kul regions. Participants will finish on August 31 in Cholpon-Ata town.

General Director of Silk Road Mountain Race company Nelson Trees told that the first cycle marathon was held in 2018 and was excellent. At least 148 cyclists (professionals and amateurs) from 27 countries will participate in the marathon this year. One of the features is that they themselves will take care of their accommodation and food.

«This is not just a competition, but an adventure,» Nelson Trees said.