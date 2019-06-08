Two new kindergartens to open in Bishkek

Kindergarten No. 14 and Lastochka preschool educational establishment will be repaired and returned to the Bishkek residents. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

In recent years, Social Fund Department for the Oktyabrsky district and Kyrgyzpatent were located in the buildings. They were freed at the beginning of the year.

Engineering communications, windows and doors, plumbing equipment will be replaced, the territory will be improved. At least 55.5 million soms will be required for repair and construction work. Money was allocated from the city budget.

Each kindergarten is designed for 140 children — six children’s groups. They will start working in 2020.