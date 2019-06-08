14:49
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Two new kindergartens to open in Bishkek

Kindergarten No. 14 and Lastochka preschool educational establishment will be repaired and returned to the Bishkek residents. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

In recent years, Social Fund Department for the Oktyabrsky district and Kyrgyzpatent were located in the buildings. They were freed at the beginning of the year.

Engineering communications, windows and doors, plumbing equipment will be replaced, the territory will be improved. At least 55.5 million soms will be required for repair and construction work. Money was allocated from the city budget.

Each kindergarten is designed for 140 children — six children’s groups. They will start working in 2020.
link:
views: 51
Print
Related
Education Ministry continues multilingual education in kindergartens
Lack of places in Bishkek kindergartens profitable for their directors
Kyrgyzstan builds only 6 kindergartens in 2018
Kyrgyzstan needs 80 billion soms for construction of new kindergartens
Government entities no longer be placed in buildings of day-care centers
About 60 soms per child allocated for meals at Bishkek kindergartens daily
Number of kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.5 times in six years
100 new kindergartens to be opened by September in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek