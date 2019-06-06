Movement of heavy trucks on roads in daytime restricted in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy trucks on public roads in daytime during summer. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

The decision was made to preserve undamaged state of roads and increase their lifespan. The ban on movement of heavy trucks is valid until September 1, 2019 from 09.00 to 20.00 when the day air temperature reaches + 28 degrees Celsius.

The ban applies to heavy and large vehicles with a maximum gross weight of 25 tons and a load on one axle of more than 7 tons.

The ban does not apply to vehicles transporting passengers, bulky and special cargoes on the basis of special permits issued by an authorized state body, delivering humanitarian aid.

In addition, the restriction does not apply to vehicles transporting dangerous goods, vehicles of the road transport bodies of the Ministry of Transport, and contractors involved in the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads.