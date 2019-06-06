President congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on Orozo Ait.

The head of the Presidential Administration Dosaly Esenaliev voiced the congratulations from the head of state the day before during a festive Ait namaz.

«From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on Orozo Ait, the holiday of spiritual purification, kindness and mercy! In the month of Ramadan, with pure thoughts, we showed attention and mercy to the needy, did good. We all sought to purify and strengthen our souls, make good, tried to bring joy to each other. Sacred Orozo Ait is the main holiday for all the Muslims in the world. This day symbolizes spiritual purity and love of neighbor, striving for good, peace and harmony,» the text says.

«Representatives of different ethnic groups, cultures and religions live on the fertile land of Kyrgyzstan. We became closer to each other and became one nation, living side by side in friendship and harmony. We have one destiny and one country. Let grace always be in our land, let the happiness and well-being be in every family! May God give strengthening unity, peace and harmony in our society, together we built the bright future of our beloved republic. With all my heart, I wish your prayers and good deeds made in the month of Ramadan to be accepted by God! Let the bright holiday Orozo Ait bring joy, peace, harmony, unity and abundance to each home, our Motherland!» the head of state said in his congratulations.