Helpline for women in crisis situation launched in Kyrgyzstan

A helpline for women in difficult life circumstances has been launched as part of Ene Uyu (Mom’s House) project. The head of the League of Children’s Rights Defenders Public Foundation, Nazgul Turdubekova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, specialists will provide assistance and support if:

• You are left with a baby on the street or in a dangerous environment,

• You are subject to violence, pressure or threats,

• You are at risk of losing your child due to lack of housing, support or means of subsistence.

Helpline: +996 (501) 000 216

Working hours: daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Calls are free and anonymous.