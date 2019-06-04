Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek

A temporary restriction on holding of rallies — from June 1 to June 20 — was imposed in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

This is the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court. Protests can not be held on the main streets and squares of the capital during this period.

The ministry said that the police were switching to high security regime. This is due to a meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council, which will be held on June 13-14. Plans of ensuring law, order and security were worked out, calculations of forces and equipment have been approved.

The internal affairs bodies will take the route of movement of the columns, venue of the event and the place of accommodation of delegations under protection.

Temporary short-term restrictions on the movement of vehicles in the city itself and on Bishkek — Manas Airport road will be introduced. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs asks citizens and guests of the capital to reduce movement along the mentioned routes or to choose alternative ways in advance.