Regulation on state investment management approved in Kyrgyzstan

Regulation on management of state investments was approved in Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a relevant decree of the Government.

The document was adopted to improve the efficiency and process of drawing up, implementation and monitoring of state investment projects. The regulation represents a unified system of initiation, evaluation, selection, approval and implementation of state investment projects for executive agencies, authorized bodies and interested parties.

«The provision fills the regulatory gap in the process of management of state investment and complements the regulation contained in financing agreements signed between the Kyrgyz Republic and development partners. External assistance is one of the key factors for the development of the republic. It is directed to the implementation of projects in various sectors of the economy, including education, health care, transport,» the Cabinet summed up.