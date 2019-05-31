Owners of garages hold rally near Bishkek City Hall

Owners of garages located in Dzhal microdistrict hold rally near the Bishkek City Hall.

Participants of the protest told that the land had been resold several times since 1998. The owners of the garages were not allowed to draw up a lease agreement in due time. «A new owner has appeared, blocked the entrance to the garage cooperative, and we have property and cars there that we cannot take,» they explained.

Protesters demand from the city authorities to pay compensation if this land plot is taken away.

Advisor to the Mayor Gulya Almambetova told that the Chief of Staff Balbak Tulobaev held talks with the protesters. «In 2001, the Bishkek City Administration issued a decree that this site was transferred for construction. The proceedings have lasted for 18 years. Some Jalal-Abad company resold the land plot to another company. Owner of the land is RDK Group now. The company should have notified the owners of the garages about start of some work, but it did not do it,» she added.