The Kyrgyz ensemble Muras performed the anthem of UEFA Champions League using national musical instruments. Video was posted on YouTube channel Aisaana Omorova.

The final of UEFA Champions League will take place on June 1 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid between the English football clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. It will be the final match of the 64th season of the main club football tournament of Europe and the 27th season of the UEFA Champions League tournament.