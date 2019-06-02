Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine

Sommelier Stephen Marshall first came to Bishkek four years ago and has been living in the city for 18 months already.

He opened a wine shop in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and now instills the culture of drinking this noble drink in Bishkek residents.

They said that people in Bishkek drink only vodka or whiskey. But this is far from the case. Stephen Marshall

— I first came to Bishkek four years ago. I have been living here for 18 months. I like it.

I don’t know why I didn’t know about your country before, but I’m impressed with your people. In addition, you have beautiful mountains. As for Bishkek, I must say that you have a good city. It is convenient to walk here. I lived in Dubai, and there is no place to walk — you have to travel by car everywhere.

— What did you like about our people?

— You have hospitable, sociable people. If they see that a person has a good heart, they trust him or her. Foreigners want to stay, because they like to live here. Most often, people who were born here do not understand what they have.

No one can walk at 22.00 in the parks of London nowadays, because you can be robbed. All the parks are closed at this time in England, and here you have freedom and security.

— Is there something in the local population that disappoints you?

— People in England usually say: can’t see the forest for the trees. My big disappointment is that your people are indecisive in some situations.

You can’t make people to do something until they have learned it.

I want to give certain knowledge, and some people pretend that they know everything, although they do not. Most often, your people say: we drink only vodka, but it is not true. Perhaps, in such a way they underestimate themselves. Stephen Marshall

— Yes, I really like Erkindik Boulevard.

— What places have you already visited in Kyrgyzstan, except for Bishkek, and where do you want to go?

— I have been only to Bishkek. I would like to go to Issyk-Kul, but I cannot do it because of problems with blood pressure. Friends invite me to Issyk-Kul in the summer, I answer that I cannot, and then they send their photos.

— I like almost everything. It’s hard to surprise me because I traveled a lot. I ate sheep’s eyes, monkey’s brains.

Usually, foreigners are treated to something that may shock them. I do not like horse meat.

Samsy, plov, lagman ... I tried almost everything. I also like all the dishes cooked from lamb meat. Lamb is very expensive in England, and you have many different dishes from this meat.

— I like this question. I usually answer: why not?

You have a good climate. I like that I can sit outside for a long time. I wanted to share wine culture. Many people are interested in wine now. People themselves told me that I could open a shop.

— Do you plan to open a restaurant in Bishkek?

— Yes, I do. We plan to open a place combining everything: wine shop, restaurant with European and national dishes.

I would like a person can buy a wine and drink it in one place with good service. Your restaurants do not have it. Stephen Marshall

— Service is a common system that should work from start to finish at the highest level. You lack specific knowledge. For example, in France they adhere to the service adopted 40 years ago; it includes serving meals, service, welcoming and seeing off guests. And, by the way, exactly the locals who travel to Europe also say about a poor service.

— Did you have any problems when opening your business?

— No, I have not. There are many people who buy wine.

I opened a business in different countries, so I know what you ask me about. Wine is a new business for Bishkek. Perhaps, if I dealt with vodka or whiskey, there would be problems.

— What would you change in Bishkek?

— It is roads. I call them that, but they are not. I would have imposed a large fine for double parking. In London, for example, a driver sounds the horn only if something urgent happened. In other cases, he or she will be fined £50.