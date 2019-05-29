Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan from June 1 to June 5. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Rains, thunderstorms, in the highland areas — snow is expected on June 1 in the afternoon in the foothill and mountainous areas, on June 2-3 — in most parts of Kyrgyzstan, on June 4-5 — in some areas.

Intense precipitations are forecasted in the foothill and mountainous regions of Chui region, in some districts of Osh, Jalal-Abad, and Batken regions and along the eastern part of Issyk-Kul region. Hail is possible in the foothill and mountainous districts.

Wind is expected on June 1-2 in some areas with a gain of up to 17-22 meters per second.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping of livestock on pastures, work of motor transport, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.

In the period from June 2 to June 5, due to the expected local rain showers, mudslides are possible in the foothill and mountainous areas of the republic.