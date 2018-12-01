Athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Russia start scuffle before tournament

Mixed Martial Arts wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan and Russia started a scuffle during a weight-in before Parma Fights tournament. Russian media reported.

It is noted that some rivals met face to face for the 1st time. A misunderstanding arose between Syktyvkar athletes — the Kirakosyan brothers and guests from the Kyrgyz Republic. A conflict occurred twice during the weight-in procedure, first, between Nurmanbet Askarbaev and Vladimir Kirakosyan, and later between Gevorg Kirakosyan and Baiysh Abdraimov.

«Athletes agreed that they would solve all the misunderstandings at tomorrow’s tournament. The main battle of the tournament will be between Nikita Novikov (Samara Pro / Vityaz-Samara, Samara) and Roman Yarynkin (MMA-North, Syktyvkar),» media report.

Parma Fights tournament will take place today.