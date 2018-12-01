16:17
USD 69.85
EUR 79.55
RUB 1.05
English

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan and Russia start scuffle before tournament

Mixed Martial Arts wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan and Russia started a scuffle during a weight-in before Parma Fights tournament. Russian media reported.

It is noted that some rivals met face to face for the 1st time. A misunderstanding arose between Syktyvkar athletes — the Kirakosyan brothers and guests from the Kyrgyz Republic. A conflict occurred twice during the weight-in procedure, first, between Nurmanbet Askarbaev and Vladimir Kirakosyan, and later between Gevorg Kirakosyan and Baiysh Abdraimov.

«Athletes agreed that they would solve all the misunderstandings at tomorrow’s tournament. The main battle of the tournament will be between Nikita Novikov (Samara Pro / Vityaz-Samara, Samara) and Roman Yarynkin (MMA-North, Syktyvkar),» media report.

Parma Fights tournament will take place today.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani tries to enter European Union from Russia
Kyrgyzstanis in Russia dissatisfied with work of Ambassador Bolot Otunbayev
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 4 medals in Russia
Kyrgyzstani in serious condition hospitalized in St. Petersburg
Route of Kyrgyzstan - China railway almost approved
Russia and Kyrgyzstan to create joint logistics centers
Foreign Affairs Ministers of Russia, Kyrgyzstan discuss upcoming visits
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about importance of cooperation with Russia in Naryn
Import of over 200 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to Russia banned
About 70,000 Kyrgyzstanis blacklisted in Russia
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power Almazbek Atambayev accused of consolidation of power
EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries EU ready to help strengthen relations between Central Asian countries
EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia EU interested in strengthening relations with Central Asia
Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada Young hockey players from Bishkek to participate in tournament in Canada