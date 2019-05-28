Yuristanbek Shygaev dismissed from post of Fine Arts Museum Director

People’s artist Yuristanbek Shygaev was dismissed from his post of the Director of the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reported.

According to the ministry, Yuristanbek Shygaev was dismissed by an order of the Minister of Culture Azamat Zhamankulov.

Recall, Yurstanbek Shygaev submitted a notice of resignation after the media learned that he had taken two originals of paintings from the museum’s storehouse — one by Nikolai Sverchkov «Horse and Dog» and «Portrait of Bakunin» by Nikolai Ge — and returned them damaged. Yuristanbek Shygaev claimed that he would fix everything. Former head of the ministry Sultan Raev said that he was shocked by the act of Shygaev.