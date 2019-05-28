Dastan Dogoev approved as Chairman of State Communications Committee

Committee on Constitutional Law, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament approved the candidacy of Dastan Dogoev for the post of Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications.

The decision was made today. Previously, he headed the State Registration Service and was a voluntary Adviser to the President. Dastan Dogoev is 33 years old.

The former Chairman of the State Communications Committee Bakyt Sharshembiev has been relieved of his post at his own request.