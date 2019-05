Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev nominated Dastan Dogoev for the post of Chairman of the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications. Press service of the Government reported.

Dastan Dogoev is an Adviser to the President on a voluntary basis. Previously, he headed the State Registration Service.

The Chairman of the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications Bakyt Sharshembiev has been relieved of his post at his own request the day before.