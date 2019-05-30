Dastan Dogoev – new Chairman of State Information Technology Committee

Dastan Dogoev was appointed the Chairman of the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a corresponding decree.

Earlier, Dastan Dogoev headed the State Registration Service and was an Adviser to the President on a voluntary basis. He is 33 years old.

The former chairman of the State Communications Committee Bakyt Sharshembiev has been relieved of his post at his own request.