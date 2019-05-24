Tashkent - Tamchy flight to be launched at the end of June

Tashkent — Tamchy -Tashkent flight will be launched for the summer tourist season from the end of June. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the charter flight is planned to be resumed by travel companies INSPIRO TRAVEL (Kyrgyzstan) and ASIA LUXE TRAVEL (Uzbekistan) together with Uzbekistan Airways with the assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Uzbekistan. It will operate from June 27 to September 6, 2019.

«Flights on Tashkent — Tamchy — Tashkent route will be operated once a week on Thursdays. As part of the launch of the flight, it is planned to hold an information tour for representatives of the mass media of Uzbekistan in Kyrgyzstan,» the message says.